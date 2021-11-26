Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $381.74 Million

Equities analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will announce sales of $381.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $383.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.30 million. Acushnet posted sales of $420.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens increased their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 13,148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. 48.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $54.70. 147,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,043. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 21.85%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.