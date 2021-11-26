Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. 40,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,592. The firm has a market cap of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $163.38 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

