Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. 9,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $164,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

