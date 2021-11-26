Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $26.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

