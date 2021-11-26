Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

NYSE:A opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.30. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 45,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,275,000.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

