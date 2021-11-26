AJ Bell (LON:AJB) PT Lowered to GBX 435 at Royal Bank of Canada

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AJB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 404.20 ($5.28) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.96. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.46.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

