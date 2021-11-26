Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KERN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akerna currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.95.

KERN opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 128,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $346,032.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akerna by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 267,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

