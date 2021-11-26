Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 75.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 78.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.