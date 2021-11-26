Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.
Shares of ALRM stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.57. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
