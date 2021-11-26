Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $721.70 million-$731.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.91 million.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.57. 2,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,184. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,071 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

