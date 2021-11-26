Aleph.im (ALEPH) Trading 2.7% Lower This Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $99.06 million and $2.23 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00044269 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00234293 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,305,540 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

