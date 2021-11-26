Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,735,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5,856.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

