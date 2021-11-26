Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $25.85. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1,796 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Gary Lynn Nelson sold 195,597 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $5,155,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 46,543 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,396,755.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,593 shares of company stock worth $7,960,521.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALKT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

