Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 23,500 Shares

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BIRD stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,690,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,121. Allbirds Inc has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $32.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

