Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 406 ($5.30), with a volume of 247807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.30).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £470.59 million and a PE ratio of 71.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 609.66.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

