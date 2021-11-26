Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 89.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $56.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,866.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,851.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,670.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

