Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,054,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $56.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,866.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,851.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,670.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.