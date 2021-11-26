AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

