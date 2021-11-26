Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $64.13. 32,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,619. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $59.76 and a 12 month high of $140.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,188,950 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

