Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.