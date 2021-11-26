Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist decreased their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 731,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,187. Camping World has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $49.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

