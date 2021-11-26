Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Cara Therapeutics reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

CARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $12.80. 510,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.28 million, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,208 shares of company stock valued at $700,355 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

