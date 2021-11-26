Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.04 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.65 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 219,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,448. The company has a market cap of $620.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 89.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after buying an additional 333,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 193,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 832,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after buying an additional 189,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after buying an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.