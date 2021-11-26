Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TILE traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Interface has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 29.6% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Interface by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,770,000 after buying an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interface by 2,035.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.