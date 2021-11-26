Analysts Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2,455.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 271,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OCFT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,213. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $959.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.25.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

