Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $536.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will report $536.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.91 million and the highest is $553.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $637.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.43. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,343. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $199.73 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

