Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $6.69 EPS

Analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report $6.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.04. RH reported earnings per share of $6.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year earnings of $25.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

NYSE RH traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $599.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $666.96. RH has a twelve month low of $411.88 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,727,000 after purchasing an additional 269,795 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 10.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 334,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

