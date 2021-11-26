Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $51.84. 37,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,503. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 1,769 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $83,178.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,545.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,474. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $17,006,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.