Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $19.25

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TWNK traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.94. 100,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,192. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

