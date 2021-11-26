Analysts Set Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

PDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 33,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.