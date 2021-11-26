Analysts Set Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Target Price at $115.30

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.73.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,477. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. Xylem has a 1 year low of $94.63 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $1,246,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

