Analyzing Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 10.81 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -311.50 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 106.10 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -4.22

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Asensus Surgical. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asensus Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sensus Healthcare and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Asensus Surgical has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.75%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Risk and Volatility

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Asensus Surgical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

