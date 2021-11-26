Apollon Limassol (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,606.00

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $834,424.57 and $219,606.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.32 or 0.00006094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00199680 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00737052 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00015239 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00074710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 251,178 coins. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.