Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

XOM stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

