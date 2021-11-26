Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 762,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 137,404 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 583,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

