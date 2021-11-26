Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Get Applied UV alerts:

AUVI opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied UV will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUVI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied UV (AUVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.