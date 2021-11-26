Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Apria news, EVP Mark E. Litkovitz sold 2,458 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $92,568.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $51,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,598,283.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apria by 219.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of APR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,326. Apria has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

