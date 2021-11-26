AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Sells $27,048,000.00 in Stock

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $198.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a current ratio of 75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

