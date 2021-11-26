Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 899 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $25,222,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $326.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.24 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

