Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,191 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.