Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.01, but opened at $38.07. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 2,534 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

