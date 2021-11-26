Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arteris’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AIP. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

Arteris stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Arteris has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

