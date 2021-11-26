Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Assurant reported sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Assurant by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Assurant by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Assurant by 8.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

