Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astra Space from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
ASTR opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $22.47.
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
