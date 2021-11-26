Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASTR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astra Space from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

ASTR opened at $10.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. Astra Space has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

