Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,367. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $760,634,000 after acquiring an additional 217,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,508,000 after acquiring an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,054,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,275,000 after acquiring an additional 191,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 10.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,099,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,353,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athene stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 761,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,468. Athene has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.18.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

