Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.89. Atlas Air Worldwide posted earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,764 shares of company stock worth $675,107. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $92.35. 13,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,432. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

