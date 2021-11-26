AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Financial Contrast

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.81 -$608.06 million N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices $9.76 billion 19.52 $2.49 billion $3.23 48.85

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A Advanced Micro Devices 26.72% 40.18% 26.08%

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AU Optronics and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advanced Micro Devices 1 10 19 0 2.60

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $136.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats AU Optronics on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

