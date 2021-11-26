Audius Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004180 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $68.41 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00044630 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.34 or 0.00234292 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,061,025,641 coins and its circulating supply is 504,078,968 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

