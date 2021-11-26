Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.59.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$7.47 and a 52 week high of C$24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$54.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.62 million.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

