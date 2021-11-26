Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,623 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,570 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $45,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,406 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.42 and its 200-day moving average is $298.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

