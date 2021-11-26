AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

AVPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.45 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

In related news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

